Police break window to rescue baby left alone in hot car, video shows

As temperatures start to heat up, the Corona Police Department is issuing an important reminder to not leave your kids alone in the car.

CORONA, Calif. -- Police in California rescued a baby from a hot car last week.

Corona police officers responded to a call regarding a baby that was left in a car.

When they arrived, the department said the car engine was off, the windows were up and the baby appeared to be in distress.

A combination of body camera video and aerial surveillance footage shows the moment they broke a window to get him out.

It's unclear how long the baby was in the hot car. Police did not provide information on the child's parents or guardians.

The department said the internal temperature of the car was 110 degrees. Even on a relatively mild, 80-degree day, the inside of a car can warm up to about 110 degrees in just about 20 minutes.