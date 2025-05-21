Substitute teacher charged with assaulting student at Country Club Hills school, police say

Substitute teacher Cheryl Moore was charged with assaulting a student at Meadowview Intermediate School in Country Club Hills, police said.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A substitute teacher has been charged with assaulting a student in a classroom at a school in the south suburbs.

Parents at Meadowview Intermediate School in Country Club Hills shared their outrage over the incident.

Country Club Hills police said they were called to the school on a report of a battery and a police report was filed last week, and charged have now been filed.

Cheryl Moore, a 68-year-old Chicago woman, is facing charges of battery with physical contact and causing a child to be endangered, Country Club Hills police said Wednesday.

During a school board meeting Tuesday night, some parents called for Country Club School District 160 Superintendent Dr. Duane Meighan to step down.

Last Friday, parents and family members demanded answers after they said Moore, who is a substitute teacher, allegedly used physical force on a fourth grade student and injuring at least two other students.

"She cornered me, hit him in back of my head, and choked me," fourth grade student Kristen White said.

Ella McEwen, the grandmother of the fourth grade student involved, said she learned about the incident through her grandson.

"He don't want to go back into school right now, and he's different because of the shake up from yesterday," McEwen said. "When they were in the hallway, some kids were making noise... they said, 'Who did that?' She chased him, and she told another student to block him, to keep from going past, and that's when she ran and I was told she choked him, she did him like this and hit him in the back of the head."

Other concerned parents spoke out Friday morning. Jessica Camacho said her son was also hurt in the chain of events.

"He told me that a teacher was choking on students, so he got pushed over tables, so he got hurt on his belly," Camacho said.

Superintendent Dr. Meighan walked up to news crews Friday and confirmed an incident had taken place.

"There was an incident involving and staff member from a third party group that we actually work with," Dr. Meighan said. "The events and descriptions highlighted on social media are not accurate. This particular staff member will not be returning."

The superintendent would not give further details on the incident Friday, but did say the staff member involved will not be returning.

ABC7 reached out to the school district for additional comment Wednesday after the announcement of criminal charges but has not yet heard back.