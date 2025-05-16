Gurnee elementary school teacher charged with disseminating child pornography, sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban elementary school teacher has been arrested and charged with disseminating child pornography.

Todd Fowler, a current teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Gurnee, is facing multiple charges, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

A social media company informed the sheriff's office that a device was likely sharing child pornography in the 300 block of Buckingham Drive in Grayslake, the sheriff's office said.

Fowler, 47, was arrested at the location in Grayslake, which is his residence, the sheriff said.

Fowler has been charged with Disseminating Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography, and additional charges are possible after his electronic device is investigated further.

"Based on the investigation sheriff's detectives believe, in addition to possessing and disseminating child pornography, that Fowler took photos posted to social media by area students and their parents and shared them with pedophiles from across the country," a news release from the sheriff's office read.

The suspect is expected to appear in court Friday.

"This is a despicable crime-especially when committed by someone entrusted to be a positive influence on our youth," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "The actions of one individual do not reflect the thousands of hardworking, dedicated teachers and educators in our community. With that, this is a reminder that it is critically important for parents to monitor who their children are communicating with and to regularly remind them about the dangers of social media and the internet."