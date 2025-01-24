5 years since suburban hospital announced treatment of 1st COVID patient in Illinois

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Friday marked five years since a suburban hospital announced it was treating the first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Illinois.
The woman had traveled to Wuhan, China before returning to the Chicago area, where she was treated at Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.
At the time, she was only the second COVID patient in the United States.
The woman's husband also became sick.
