24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

5 years since suburban hospital announced treatment of 1st COVID patient in Illinois

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 24, 2025 10:55PM
5 years since suburban hospital announced 1st Illinois COVID case
It has been five years since St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates announced it was treating the first COVID-19 patient in Illinois in 2020.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Friday marked five years since a suburban hospital announced it was treating the first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Illinois.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The woman had traveled to Wuhan, China before returning to the Chicago area, where she was treated at Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

At the time, she was only the second COVID patient in the United States.

The woman's husband also became sick.

SEE ALSO | RFK Jr. petitioned FDA in 2021 to revoke authorization of all COVID vaccines

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW