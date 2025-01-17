Chicago police release surveillance video of 2 suspects in 2022 shooting that killed Army veteran

CPD released surveillance video of 2 suspects in the Little Village shooting death of Army veteran Jason Benitez near Homan and 30th in 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for two suspects in connection to the murder of an Army veteran in Little Village more than two years ago.

Police released surveillance video late Thursday afternoon.

Jason Benitez, 30, was shot in the face and killed on the sidewalk near 30th Street and Homan Avenue in November of 2022.

His father said he was ambushed while walking his dog. He had just returned from serving four years in South Korea.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Anonymous tips can be made online.

Police say two men, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, were involved in the shooting.