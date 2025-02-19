24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
CPD searching for driver who caused Streeterville crash that injured 76-year-old woman

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Wednesday, February 19, 2025 2:42AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the driver who set off a downtown crash that injured a 76-year-old woman on Tuesday afternoon.

CPD said the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Grand and St. Clair in the Streeterville neighborhood.

A car sideswiped a sedan, causing it to lose control and hit the woman.

She was taken to a hospital in fair condition. Police say the driver who caused the crash left the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

