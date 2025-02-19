CPD searching for driver who caused Streeterville crash that injured 76-year-old woman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the driver who set off a downtown crash that injured a 76-year-old woman on Tuesday afternoon.
CPD said the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Grand and St. Clair in the Streeterville neighborhood.
A car sideswiped a sedan, causing it to lose control and hit the woman.
She was taken to a hospital in fair condition. Police say the driver who caused the crash left the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
