Crash-and-grab burglars ram SUV into Park Ridge store after 2 previous attempts to break in

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of thieves used an SUV as a battering ram to break into a store in downtown Park Ridge, follow two other recent but unsuccessful attempts to break in.

The store has a security gate, but it was no match for a speeding vehicle.

The thieves made off with shoes and other merchandise from HQ Sneakers and Streetwear, which is nestled on a retail and residential stretch of Northwest Highway.

"It's a shame, honestly. Coming here, you know, it's always great vibes, great positive energy," said customer Adam Dabookali.

Dabookali is friends with the owner, who did not want to speak on camera.

"It's not something that happens every day, you know, compared to the city," he said.

The break-in happened just after 4 a.m. After crashing through a security gate with a Jeep SUV, more thieves arrived in a white Dodge Durango. The offenders were in and out of the store quickly, swiping goods and targeting the cash register.

They left the Jeep, which was stolen, in the store and made their getaway in the Durango parked outside.

Customers at the neighboring barbershop were in disbelief.

"They want to raise kids here because they have beautiful schools here, and it's just not something you expect," said Oneall Yousef.

This is the third time in recent weeks that burglars have targeted the store, though the owner said in the other incidents they were unsuccessful in breaking in with a crowbar. This time they came with something bigger.

The just store opened in January, and before that, the owner says he had a location about a mile down the street in Chicago. That store, too, was burglarized.