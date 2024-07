2 men missing, 9 rescued after falling off boat in Lake Michigan near Hammond, officials say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Water crews are searching for two men who are missing in Lake Michigan after multiple people fell off of a boat Friday afternoon in Northwest Indiana, officials said.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said it got a call about several people that fell off a boat.

Nine people were rescued. One man who was rescued was taken to a hospital.

Two men are still missing.

