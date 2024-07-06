Crews continue search for 2 Illinois men missing in Lake Michigan near Hammond, officials say

Two men are missing after falling off of a boat in Lake Michigan Friday near Hammond, Indiana, officials said.

Two men are missing after falling off of a boat in Lake Michigan Friday near Hammond, Indiana, officials said.

Two men are missing after falling off of a boat in Lake Michigan Friday near Hammond, Indiana, officials said.

Two men are missing after falling off of a boat in Lake Michigan Friday near Hammond, Indiana, officials said.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Crews were be back out on Lake Michigan Saturday morning looking for two missing Illinois men.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The search was suspended Friday night because of dangerous water conditions.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources posted an update about the water search to their Facebook page Saturday.

Authorities said there were 12 people on the boat around 2:30 p.m. Friday. A men went missing after he off a boat to go swimming near Hammond, Indiana, officials told ABC7.

When the swimmer began to struggle in the water, two others jumped in to help.

"Because of the wind and the waves all three individuals and the boat got separated so they began to drift in the water," said Indiana Conservation Officer Alex Neel.

SEE ALSO | Body pulled from Lake Michigan nearly 1 week after swimmer went missing off Evanston beach: city

Police said the third person who jumped in was the only one wearing a life jacket. He was later rescued by the coast guard and will be okay.

ABC7 was told one missing man is from Elk Grove Village and the other is from Mount Prospect.

Police said no foul play is suspected and they do not believe alcohol was a factor; it was simply because of the dangerous water conditions. They ask everyone to pay attention to forecasts before heading out into Lake Michigan.