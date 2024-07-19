Global IT outage impacting flights at O'Hare, Midway airports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A global IT outage is impacting airlines, airports, banks and media companies Friday morning.

The issue is impacting apps and servers for Microsoft 365.

Crowdstrike, the U.S. cybersecurity company, has admitted to being responsible for the error and are working to correct it.

At O'Hare Airport, the outage is impacting major airlines, including American, Delta, United, Allegiant and Frontier. Display screens that typically show flight information were showing blue screens.

American Airlines, Allegiant and Spirit have canceled their ground stops, but Delta and United are still impacted. United said it is also resuming some flights.

As of 5:25 540 flights in the U.S. have been cancelled.

Conditions remained calm at O'Hare airport early Friday.

Passenger Troy Owens was flying from San Diego into Chicago for a basketball tournament. His Frontier flight was canceled, but he was able rebook and make it into Chicago.

Owens said it was, "Frustrating at first but we are rolling with the punches."

Passengers flying Southwest Airlines at Midway Airport were not having any trouble with their flights.

American Airlines has lifted its ground stop. They released a statement saying, "Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American. As of 5 a.m. ET, we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

United Airlines released a statement saying, "A third party software outage is impacting computer systems worldwide, including at United. While we work to restore those systems, we are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights already airborne are continuing to their destinations."

Delta Airlines said in a statement, "All Delta flights are paused as we work through a vendor technology issue. Any customers whose flights are impacted will be notified by Delta via the Fly Delta app and text message. Customers should use the Fly Delta app for updates."

Metra and the Illinois Department of Transportation said they were not impacted.