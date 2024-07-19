Network issues linked to Microsoft systems causing outages at businesses worldwide

LOS ANGELES -- A software outage linked to Microsoft systems is impacting businesses worldwide Thursday night.

The issue was impacting media organizations, including ABC, as well as banks, airlines and other industries, according to reports by media outlets and technology experts.

Earlier in the day Frontier Airlines was among carriers experiencing problems, but it wasn't clear if it was the same issue that impacted a wider swath of the business world Thursday night.

The site Downdetector was reporting a spike in outages involving companies such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and even Ancestry.com.

American Airlines, United and Delta have asked the FAA for global ground stop on all flights, according to an alert from the FAA on Friday morning.

The alert did not specify that it was tied to the Microsoft issues.

The FAA is telling air traffic controllers to tell airborne pilots that airlines are currently experiencing communication issues.

Meanwhile, flights in the air will stay in the air, but no American, United or Delta flights will take off.

At airports like Los Angeles International, social media users were reporting growing frustration among passengers stuck in the terminals.

ABC News contributed to this report.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.