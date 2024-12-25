Crown Point Fire Department rescues deer from ice: VIDEO

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- A Crown Point firefighter gave a helping hand to a four-legged friend who found itself on literal thin ice on Christmas.

The Crown Point Fire Department shared video to their Facebook page showing a deer rescue from icy water.

"When this curious deer found itself on thin ice (literally), our brave team suited up and sprang into action," they wrote in the post. "No matter the species, we're always prepared to lend a helping hand (or hoof)!"

The firefighter carefully scooted over to the deer, who was slipping and sliding on not-fully-frozen-over water, before carefully wrapping his arms around the animal.

Though the video doesn't show the end of the rescue, the department confirmed both made it back to land safely.

"Sorry, we're good firefighters, not great videographers," the department said in a comment. "Bambi was helped to land and hopped off!"

