Person found dead in house fire in Crystal Lake, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 23, 2025 11:20PM
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was found dead during a house fire Sunday in the north suburbs.

The fire broke out around 3:22 p.m. at a home in the 0-100 block of Della Street in Crystal Lake, the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said.

Firefighters entered the home after seeing smoke coming out of it. They located a small fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Crews located a person dead inside of the home, the fire department said. Their age, gender and identity were not yet known.

Police and fire officials continue to investigate the fire and death.

No further information was immediately available.

