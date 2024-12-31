CTA offering free rides on New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can ring in the new year with free rides on all CTA buses and "L" trains this New Year's Eve.

The Miller Lite Free Rides program is sponsoring the rides from 10 p.m. Tuesday night up until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

"This is another year in which we are glad to have the opportunity to offer free rides to our customers as they welcome in the New Year," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "We are grateful to our partners Miller Lite for helping us again to provide free rides, ensuring that Chicago residents can choose a safe and reliable transportation option."

The free rides program has offered free transit rides to more than eight million people since 1988 and there has been an increase in ridership of more than 60% over the last three years.

The CTA said there is no need to use a Ventra card at turnstiles and no refunds will be issued to customers who touch their fare cards or other form of payment during the free ride period.

Metra is also providing free rides on trains arriving at or departing from downtown stations starting at 6 p.m.