Red, Brown line trains running with delays after signal issues: CTA

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line and Brown Line trains are running with delays after experiencing signal issues earlier Saturday morning.

Trains were initially stopped at the Belmont station in Lakeview due to those signal problems, but they are now running again.

Some trains and platforms may be busier than usual as crews work to restore normal service, the CTA said.

