Accessibility improvements begin at CTA Green Line Austin station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Construction officially began at the CTA Austin Green Line station on Monday.

The work will make the train platforms fully accessible to people with disabilities, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Currently, 106 of CTA's 146 rail station are ADA accessible, the transit authority said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was among city leaders who attended a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

"Accessibility is not a luxury nor is it optional; it is a fundamental right," Johnson said.

A new elevator and escalator will be installed at the West Side station, the CTA said.

The $25.6 million project is partially funded through the federal government's Surface Transportation Program and Governor JB Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan.

Beginning in June, the main entrance of the Austin Green Line station will be closed. The project is expected to continue into early next year.

