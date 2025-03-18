CTA announces new spring rail schedule

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is announcing its new spring rail schedule.

Beginning April 20, additional trains will be added to the Blue Line's Forest Park branch.

The new service is expected to provide more capacity for riders during the final phase of the Kennedy construction project.

Thirty extra trips are being added each weekday, 17 on Saturdays and two extra trips on Sundays.

"Over the last three years, CTA has added service to the Blue Line to improve its reliability and we are excited to add even more service in 2025," said Acting President Nora Leerhsen. "This investment makes the Blue Line an even better transportation alternative for those affected by the reconstruction of the Kennedy Expressway. We are eager to welcome new riders to our system and support existing riders with more frequent service."

For more in the CTA schedule, visit transitchicago.com/schedules.

