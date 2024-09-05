Some Chicago aldermen calling for new CTA leadership after deadly Blue Line shooting

Some Chicago aldermen are calling for the ouster of CTA President Dorval Carter after a deadly quadruple Blue Line shooting earlier this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA President Dorval Carter is coming under fire Thursday from some aldermen who believe, after the deadly shooting on a CTA train this week, it's time for new leadership.

But, there are others who call the timing of the criticism unfair.

The shooting rampage on a Blue Line train on Monday that left several sleeping people dead is reviving some aldermanic questions about the often-scrutinized CTA president.

Some are saying it's now time for new leadership.

"It shouldn't take a tragedy like this to occur for that change to have happened. Frankly, the last mayor should have made this change, but, no. The time is now," 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly said.

Carter on Tuesday acknowledged that riders may now have more concerns about safety than ever before.

"We take very seriously the ability to provide security and safety to our customers, and I have a group of employees who are dedicated to doing everything they can to make our system as safe as possible," Carter said.

But, Carter's critics say it's the bigger picture of accountability at the CTA.

"When we're relying on someone to improve the public transit system, who we had to force to come to City Council to testify, who doesn't show up for meetings, so, isn't showing up for things like that, Chicagoans very rightfully feel like he's not showing up for them. And, so, I do think that there needs to be change," 40th Ward Alderman Andre Vasquez said.

But others say Monday's tragedy is not a reflection of Carter's overall leadership at the transit agency.

"I certainly don't blame him. He's doing the best he can, somebody could possibly do under his circumstances. So, if not Dorval, then who? Nobody has an answer about that then, so," 38th Ward Alderman Nick Sposato said.

"We have a project that impacts my ward in the Far South Side of Chicago, the Red Line extension, a project that has been 60 years in the making. It took Dorval Carter to be the president of CTA, to bring his expertise and skillsets to actually bring that project to fruition," 21st Ward Alderman Ronnie Mosely said.

For now, Carter's job appears to be safe. But this week's deadly shooting is putting the CTA president and security on the system under the microscope.