Disney announces programming lineup, show floor activations for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney is revealing details about what fans will be able to experience at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

With less than one month to go, the sold-out event at the Anaheim Convention Center will include a lineup of more than 230 panels and presentations, show floor offerings and Talent Central interactions.

The multi-day fan experience will showcase storytelling and innovation across The Walt Disney Company with a lineup of panels and presentations featuring behind-the-scenes access, rarely seen treasures, first-look showcases, and highly anticipated reunions.

Fan-favorite presentations including D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest, Disney Princess - The Concert, Disney Character Voices: Inside the Studio, and more will once again return to the convention center.

This year's show floor is the largest in the event's history and will allow fans to interact with beloved brands, stories and talent including immersive pavilions from Disney Experiences, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Disney+, Hulu, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and more.

For the first time, Avatar will have a full pavilion, ESPN and ABC News will have a presence on the show floor, and Lucasfilm's groundbreaking ILM Stagecraft technology will make its D23 debut for fans to interact with.

The Walt Disney Archives has curated its biggest exhibition in history with "A Great Big Beautiful Car Show."

Talent Central will once again offer guests the opportunity to meet many of the extraordinary stars and creative visionaries behind popular films and series, including "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," "Descendants: The Rise of Red," "The Simpsons," "Raven's Home," and more.

For the first time, D23 will expand beyond the Anaheim Convention Center, with events and programming throughout the city of Anaheim, including the first ever D23 Day at Disneyland Resort on Aug. 8, three nights of larger-than-life evening showcases at the Honda Center on Aug. 9, 10, and 11, and D23 Day at Angel Stadium on Aug. 4.

Check out the full schedule for D23: The Ultimate Fan Event here.

