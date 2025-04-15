24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 student shot at Dallas high school in student-on-student violence: Sources

The school has been secured.

ByEmily Shapiro ABCNews logo
Tuesday, April 15, 2025 7:40PM
Shooting reported at Dallas high school
Police are responding to a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, according to the Dallas Independent School District.

At least one student was shot in the leg at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Tuesday, multiple sources told ABC News.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting was student-on-student violence and not an active shooter situation, sources said.

The school has been secured, the Dallas Independent School District said, but people are urged to stay away from the campus.

Police crews respond to a possible shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025.
Police crews respond to a possible shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025.
WFAA
Police crews respond to a possible shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025.
Police crews respond to a possible shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025.
WFAA

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Luke Barr, Josh Margolin, Aaron Katersky and Alex Stone contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW