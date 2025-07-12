Brothers sentenced in South Shore shooting that killed WGN-TV security guard

Two brothers are charged with murder in the South Shore shooting death of security guard Salena Claybourne after she left her job at a television station.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two brother have now been sentenced after a security guard for WGN-TV was shot and killed in 2022. She had just left work and stopped for gas in the South Shore neighborhood before the shooting.

Dameonte Watson, 17 at the time, and his older brother Gregory Watson, 22 at the time, were both charged in the shooting, Chicago police said. They were found guilty of multiple counts of murder in February.

The victim, Salena Claybourne, was inside her car around 3 p.m. March 7, 2022 in the 6700-block of South Jeffery Boulevard at a gas station where she was a regular customer, court documents said.

According to prosecutors, Claybourne had just gotten back into her car after filling up with gas when another car pulled up on the other side of the island. Dameonte and Gregory got out of the car and went to either side of Claybourne's car. According to court documents, Gregory could be seen on video leaning into her driver's side and within seconds opens fire, shooting multiple times.

Prosecutors said the two were attempting to carjack Claybourne and panicked when they saw her security guard uniform. Prosecutors say after they fled the scene they were caught on private surveillance video hiding the guns behind garages at homes a couple of blocks from the gas station. Police said they went to the area in the video and found two handguns.

Claybourne was struck in her shoulder and face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Both brothers were taken into custody within an hour of the shooting, Chicago police said.

On Friday, Gregory Watson was sentenced to 60 years in prison at the Illinois Department of Corrections, and Dameontae Watson received a total of 34 years.

Claybourne worked for Allied Universal Security and was posted at WGN-TV Studios, according to the station.

The station released a statement in 2022, saying, "Salena was very friendly, thoughtful, hardworking and a member of the WGN family. Such a tragic loss; she will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time."

Claybourne had just turned 35 at the time of the shooting and was the youngest of six siblings. She leaves behind two teenage daughters.