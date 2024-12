Popular Oswego restaurant closing after 4 decades in business

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A popular restaurant in west suburban Oswego is closing its doors after more than 44 years in business.

The owners of Danelli's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant on Washington Street said their last day in business will be Sunday, Dec. 29.

John and Chris Daniels said they are retiring, and they thank their customers for the years of support.