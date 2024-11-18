Darien woman charged with hate crime; video shows anti-Palestinian assault at Panera, police say

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman is facing multiple felonies after being accused of assaulting a couple at a west suburban restaurant.

A video went viral on social media showing a woman assaulting a couple at a Downers Grove Panera because their clothing included the word "Palestine."

Police said the incident happened on Saturday at about 11:58 a.m. They confirmed the woman was voicing expletives at a couple and initiated a physical confrontation.

On Sunday, police identified the woman was Alexandra Szustakiewicz, 64, of Darien, Illinois. She was arrested at her home.

Szustakiewicz was charged with two felony counts of hate crime and one count of disorderly conduct.

The 64-year-old was taken to the DuPage County Jail. She is due in court on Monday.

