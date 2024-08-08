WATCH LIVE

20 years since the Dave Matthews Band's Chicago River 'incident'

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 8, 2024 4:49PM
The band's bus dropped 800 pounds of bathroom waste into the river, as a tour boat passed under them.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- August 9, 2004, will always be remembered as the day the "Dave Matthews Band Chicago River incident" happened in the city.

Thursday marked 20 years since "poopgate," as the internet has dubbed it over the past two decades.

The disgusting event happened as the tour bus drove over the Kinzie Street Bridge in Downtown Chicago.

The bus dumped 800 pounds of bathroom waste into the river as unsuspecting passengers on a tour boat passed under the bridge.

To commemorate the infamous brown shower, a sticker was placed on the bridge to never forget.

