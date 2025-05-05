David Malito's family blames the officers for his death, but the Will County state's attorney has cleared them of any wrongdoing.

Man dies after encounter with Joliet police caught on bodycam video: 'Please, don't kill me'

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- David Malito died shortly after being restrained by Joliet police during an encounter with them early on Christmas morning.

Malito had, according to investigators, called 911 three times asking for help, believing he was being threatened by an armed offender. When officers arrived, they found he was delirious and apparently under the influence of drugs.

What happened next was captured by police bodycam. ABC7 has obtained a redacted copy of that video.

It was Christmas Day when David Malito's mother, Kimberly Malito, got the news that her son was dead.

"He left me on Christmas. It was horrible, like a nightmare," she said. "I miss him. I have an image in my head that won't go away."

This is that image. Joliet PD-body worn video shows the 39-year-old, who appeared to be in the midst of a delusional episode, first running away from police, and then becoming combative.

"He's definitely on something," an officer in the video says.

"I'm scared," Malito can be heard saying.

"What's your name? What's your name? We're going to have somebody check you out. Just relax," an officer says.

"Let me see your phone, buddy. I got it. I got it," another officer says.

"Please. Please, don't kill me. Please. I love you. Help!" Malito says.

At one point, Malito is seen once again trying to get away, tripping, falling and taking another officer with him. Officers, keeping Malito face-down on the ground, attempted to restrain him. The officers placed on handcuffs, with one keeping his knee on Malito's back. The whole thing took around 90 seconds.

"He's turning purple. He's turning purple. He's turning purple," one officer in the video says. "Roll him on his back... Yeah, he's overdosing."

"I got Narcan. I got Narcan," another officer says.

Paramedics arrived shortly after officers administered the Narcan. But Malito died at the hospital about an hour later. His family blames police.

"It was a terrible video. Terrible. A man who went down screaming for his life. 'Please don't kill me,' and he died," said Anthony Malito, the man's twin brother.

The Will County State's Attorney's Office has cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said, in part, "Any loss of life is a tragedy, and we recognize the pain that accompanies losing a loved one... My officers face unpredictable and emotionally charged situations daily, and I support their unwavering commitment and courage to provide the highest quality of police services that this city expects and deserves... The video and forensic evidence in this case clearly indicate that my officers acted with compassion and urgency to assist Mr. Malito and try to save his life."

Malito's death took place just two weeks after the Illinois attorney general issued a three-year-long report finding that Joliet police have a pattern of engaging of excessive force.

The probe was requested following the in-custody death of Eric Lurry in 2020. Lurry was found to have died from a Fentanyl overdose. Police, at the time, said they were trying to remove drugs from his mouth and were not responsible for his death.

Malito's loved ones are expected to gather at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Shell gas station where the ultimately fatal encounter took place.