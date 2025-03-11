The Dearborn shares corned beef and cabbage recipe ahead of St. Patrick's Day

The Dearborn Chef Aaron Cuschieri shared a corned beef and cabbage recipe ahead of Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a popular time of year for corned beef and cabbage.

Those coming downtown Chicago Saturday for the river dyeing and parade can get that Irish home cooking at The Dearborn.

Aaron Cuschieri is the executive chef at the restaurant on Dearborn and Randolph streets, and he showed ABC7 Chicago how to make the dish Tuesday.

Recipe

To serve 4-6 people

For the corned beef:

2 lb. corned beef (uncooked, but pre-brined)

1 qt. pickle juice

1 quart water

4 whole pickles sliced

10 cloves garlic

2-3 bay leaf

Preparation:

Heat oven to 350F; cover corned beef with everything in recipe. Cover with aluminum foil. Cook in the oven for 4-5 hours, until corned beef is very soft. Cool down in broth.

For the Braised Cabbage:

1 head Savoy Cabbage

2 cups chicken stock

1/4 cup butter

4-5 cloves garlic (smashed)

Salt

Black pepper

Parchment top (often called a cartouche).

Preparation:

Cut cabbage into 4-6 sections, and season liberally with salt and black pepper. In a crockpot or large pan with flat sides, warm butter until it starts to brown. Add cabbage into pan and cook until golden brown: 2-3 minutes per side. Add garlic and chicken stock into pan and slowly simmer for 15-20 minutes covered with the parchment top. Cook until cabbage is soft. Keep warm.

For the marble potatoes:

1 lb. potatoes

A/N olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

Preparation:

Set oven to 375F. Toss the potatoes with olive oil, salt and black pepper. Roast the potatoes for approx. 20 minutes until soft.

For the Heirloom Carrots:

1 lb. peeled tri-colored carrots with stems

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

Parsley

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375F. Toss the potatoes in olive oil, salt, black pepper and parsley. Roast for 10-12 minutes, until just tender, not soft but not raw. The carrots should still have a bite to them.

For the Parsley Sauce:

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup AP flour

4 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

4 tablespoons parsley chopped

Preparation:

Heat the butter in a pan until melted. Add AP flour and stir to make a roux. Add milk and salt, pepper, cayenne and nutmeg and cook on low heat, stirring until thick and sauce consistency. Remove from heat. Stir in parsley. Season to taste with more salt (if needed). Serve warm.

For the Guinness Mustard:

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons stone ground mustard

2 tablespoons Guinness

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce.

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Preparation:

Mix everything together and let sit chilled for at least 2 hours before serving.

To serve

1 tablespoon parsley

4 coupe plates

Place 1 wedge of cabbage on each plate.

Slice 6 ounces of corned beef per person.

Place corned beef on each plate.

Add 3-4 roasted carrots to the plate

Add 5-6 marble potatoes to the plate

Pour 1 oz. of the cabbage broth into the bottom of each plate.

Place 1 oz. of parsley sauce on the corned beef

Serve hot with Guinness mustard on the side.