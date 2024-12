70-year-old woman dies after being struck by car in south suburbs, officials say

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed while crossing the street in the south suburbs on Sunday, officials said.

The woman was crossing Division Street near Waverly Street in Morris just after 5 p.m.

She was struck by a southbound motorist. She was rushed to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

The Grundy County coroner identified the woman as Deborah Floyd, 70.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grundy County Coroner's Office and the Morris Police Department.