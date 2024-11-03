Self-defense class empowers unarmed women with south suburban class

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- No matter where you are, it is important to be aware of your surroundings.
A local fraternity is hoping to give women the confidence to defend themselves in dangerous situations.
A self-defense class will be hosted on Sunday, November 10, called Unarmed, Still Dangerous.
The class runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 16907 Torrence Avenue Lansing, IL 60438.
Tickets are $15 and you can sign up here.
Senpai Stephen C. White, Senior visited ABC7 with a few of his students to show anchor Samantha Chatman some techniques to get the upper hand in you're ever the target of an attack.
