Delphi murders suspect's confession calls to wife played in court: 'I need you to know I did this'

Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen's alleged jail confessions in the killings of Libby German and Abby Williams were the main topic in his trial Wednesday.

DELPHI, Ind. -- On the twelfth day of a harrowing trial, jurors heard confession phone calls of Delphi double-murder suspect Richard Allen.

In the calls you can hear Allen confess to his wife and mother that he killed Libby German and Abby Williams.

Libby, 14, and her best friend Abby Williams 13, were walking along a hiking trail in rural Delphi when their throats were cut and they were left in the woods on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found the next day.

Richard Allen was arrested more than five years later when police say an unspent round at the scene matched Allen's gun.

Jurors in the double murder trial of Richard Allen in Delphi, Indiana heard taped phone calls Thursday from Allen to his wife and mother.

The girls were found dead with their throats slit near the Monon High Bridge in February 2017. Allen was arrested more than five years later when police say an unspent round at the scene matched Allen's gun.

Thursday morning's testimony focused on seven phone calls Allen made from prison.

They were recorded by prosecution witness Brian Harshman, a trooper with the Indiana State Police.

Harshman testified he's listened to 700 of Allen's phone calls and monitored his texts and video chats.

On Wednesday a clinical psychologist said that Allen told her he was startled by something when he was allegedly leading the girls down the hill. Allen said that is when he forced Abby and Libby across Deer Creek and killed them.

Officer Harshman testified on Thursday that believed Allen was startled by Brad Weber's van, since Weber, who lives near the crime scene, owns a 2000 Ford Econoline van. He said the time it would have taken Weber to drive home from work fits with the timing of the murders.

Harshman finished up his testimony by telling the jury that after listening and relistening to 700 of Allen's calls, he believes the voice on the "Bridge Guy" video is Allen's.

Defense attorney Brad Rozzi noted numerous people had been suspected of being the man in the video, including Brad Weber. He also noted that police never investigated how many vans were registered in Carroll County at the time.

Each of the calls played in court on Thursday included confessions to the murder.

Here are some of Allen's quotes from those calls:

Richar Allen's phone call with wife Kathy:

Richard: "If this is too much, call the investigators and I'll tell them whatever they want."

Richard: "I just love you so much. If anything happens, I'll see you in the next life."

Richard: "I did it. I killed Abby and Libby."

Kathy: "No you didn't."

Richard: "Yes, I did."

Kathy: "Why would you say that? I know you didn't. There's something wrong."

Richard: "I think maybe I've lost my mind."

Kathy: "Are you sure you want to talk to me over the phone?"

Richard: "I need you to know I did this."

Kathy: "No, you haven't. You're unwell."

Richard: "I need to know if you still love me."

Kathy: "Yes." (Crying)

Richard: "I may have to spend the rest of my life here. If I get the electric chair or the death penalty, will you be there for me? I killed Abby and Libby."

Kathy: "No, you didn't. Stop." (Crying)

Richard: "I did it, Kathy. I did it. Do you still love me?"

Kathy: "Yes, I do. But you didn't do it."

Richard: "I don't want to upset you. I'm sorry. I don't know what I'm doing. I don't know if I've lost my mind."

Kathy: "Honey, you can't call me and talk like this."

Richard: "I'm sorry. I didn't want to do this. I'm going to have to kill myself now."

Kathy: "You don't have anything to do with it."

Richard:" I feel like I'm already in hell. I don't understand what's going on."

Kathy: "Neither do I."