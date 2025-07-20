24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man convicted in Delphi, Indiana murders moved to Oklahoma prison, records show

Richard Allen sentenced to 130 years in prison for murders of Libby German, Abby Williams on trail in 2017

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 20, 2025 3:34AM
Richard Allen, the man convicted of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana, has been moved to an Oklahoma prison, records showed.

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- The man convicted of killing two girls in Delphi, Indiana is now serving his sentence in Oklahoma.

Richard Allen was transferred this week, documents showed. ABC7 Chicago is working to learn why.

Last year, a jury convicted Allen of killing Libby German and Abby Williams on a trail in 2017.

Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison.

Before the trial, Allen was moved due to safety concerns.

