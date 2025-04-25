Man charged in expressway shooting that killed Midlothian mother, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly three years after a suburban mother was shot to death, police said they have arrested a man for her murder.

Darren Jackson, 27, died after being shot while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the exit ramp to 47th Street in May 2022.

On April 23, Demario Bass, 33, was arrested by the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, according to Illinois State Police. He was identified as the suspect in the deadly shooting.

He was charged with first-degree murder by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Bass was being held pending his first court appearance, ISP said.

Jackson was described as having true beauty inside and out. Her son was 4 years old when she died.

The night of the shooting, Jackson's family said she was driving home after picking up groceries in Oak Forest.

Jackson's family said before the 27-year-old mother was shot, she called for help, claiming she was being followed.

"She called 911. She needed help and she knew she needed help. And she knew that she was being chased," Payton said.

Jackson's family said investigators told them they got her call, but by the time they were able to get to her, it was too late.