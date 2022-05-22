expressway shooting

Expressway shooting on Dan Ryan leaves 1 hospitalized with life-threatening injures, ISP says

Traffic is being diverted at Garfield, ISP says
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near 47th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Those lanes are closed for the investigation and traffic is being diverted at Garfield.

ISP said the express lanes remain open at this time.

There have been at least 74 for expressway shooting in the Chicago area so far this year.
