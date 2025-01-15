Man sentenced for raping 4-year-old girl in Calumet Park home

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was sentenced to decades in prison for the rape of a young child in 2014.

In the spring of 2014, the state's attorney said Demetrio Campbell first tried to lure the victim and her older sister outside their home in Calumet Park.

Police said the girls ignored him and ran inside. Campbell then allegedly kicked down the door and told everyone inside to leave.

He then sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl, according to court documents.

A relative called police, who said they found Campbell in a closet smoking a cigarette.

Cambell, who is from Blue Island, was convicted in May 2024 for numerous counts of predatory sexual criminal assault, home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, and other offenses.

On Jan. 14, 2025, Campbell was sentenced to 80 years in IDOC, according to court documents. A judge ordered he must serve 85% of his sentence.

At the time, Campbell had two previous felony convictions for burglary and aggravated robbery.