Democrats finalize nomination process as 2024 Chicago DNC less than a month away

Democrats are determined not to repeat the 1968 brokered convention in Chicago that culminated with the election of Richard Nixon when they return here in August.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Falling in line behind Vice President Kamala Harris, the endorsements came fast and furious Monday from Democratic Party leadership and the hundreds of delegates who must nominate a presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention in less than a month.

"I think all hands are going to be on deck, I think getting this resolved now versus in the weeks to come is the key in my opinion, to having a smooth and beautiful and fun convention," said Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

Mendoza is one of 147 pledged Illinois delegates to the DNC. The plan is to virtually nominate a presidential and vice presidential ticket before the convention kicks off at the United Center on August 19.

"So when we get there, it's just one big massive rally full of momentum and excitement," Mendoza said.

"In 1968, it was fundamentally a different situation; the president dropped out early, multiple candidates jumped into the race," said DePaul University Political Science Professor Wayne Steger.

Steger said the Democratic Party in 1968 was very divided, with southern Democrats opposed to the Civil Rights Movement and new left progressives against the Vietnam War. Today, Democrats to be united and focused on Harris as the candidate to beat former President Donald Trump.

"They absolutely have no time for mistakes. They have no time for division. They have to unify and they have to unify fast," Steer said.

But, with all the quick endorsements of Harris, is the process fair to others who may want to run? Steger and Mendoza said yes because convention delegates have already committed to the Biden-Harris ticket, and the president quickly endorsed his second in command.

"She's vice president of the United States, Joe Biden, who is my candidate, picked her and America picked her, they voted for him and they voted for her," Mendoza said.

Monday night, the party said they plan to push ahead with that pre-convention virtual roll call, with Harris the favored nominee.