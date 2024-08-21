Mississippi escaped inmate in custody hours after barricading inside Chicago restaurant

On Wednesday around 7:34 a.m, ABC7 Chicago's cameras caught the moment a man, who appeared to be Zimmerman, walked out of the restaurant in handcuffs.

On Wednesday around 7:34 a.m, ABC7 Chicago's cameras caught the moment a man, who appeared to be Zimmerman, walked out of the restaurant in handcuffs.

On Wednesday around 7:34 a.m, ABC7 Chicago's cameras caught the moment a man, who appeared to be Zimmerman, walked out of the restaurant in handcuffs.

On Wednesday around 7:34 a.m, ABC7 Chicago's cameras caught the moment a man, who appeared to be Zimmerman, walked out of the restaurant in handcuffs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An escaped inmate from Mississippi is in custody after barricading overnight inside a restaurant on Chicago's Near West Side, the Chicago police said.

Joshua Zimmerman is wanted for murder and armed robbery. He has a warrant for his arrest in Harris County, Texas for murder.

Zimmerman escaped from the DeSoto County Circuit Court Building in Mississippi on June 14.

He barricaded at 2325 West Madison Street, on Tuesday evening. He was surrounded by the Chicago SWAT team, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

On Wednesday around 7:34 a.m, ABC7 Chicago's cameras caught the moment a man, who appeared to be Zimmerman, walked out of the restaurant in handcuffs.

Chicago police said charges are pending. A heavy police and SWAT presence was seen clearing out the area around 8 a.m.

Authorities said Zimmerman was alone in the restaurant, and there are no innocent civilians at risk.

Zimmerman was described as 5-foot-11 and weighs about 210 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck and arms and is believed to have shaved his beard since his escape.

DeSoto County deputies held a press conference on Tuesday night. A spokesperson emphasized that further details about the ongoing situation in Chicago are being handled by the Marshals Service and the Chicago Police Department, as it falls outside local jurisdiction.

The investigation into Zimmerman's escape has been extensive, with contributions from federal, state, and local agencies.

DeSoto County deputies held a press conference after the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed Joshua Zimmerman is barricaded inside a Chicago restaurant.

"We have been working diligently for 68 days, alongside various organizations, to bring this case to a close," the spokesperson noted. "We appreciate the public's patience as we have intentionally kept details quiet to avoid spreading misinformation."

SEE ALSO | Manhunt underway for possibly armed, dangerous murder suspect in Lake Barrington

The high-profile case has garnered significant media attention, with major networks and public figures such as Dog the Bounty Hunter following the developments closely. The spokesperson acknowledged the broad interest in the case, saying, "This is a significant event, and we are committed to bringing it to a successful conclusion."

U.S. Marshals Service asked anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-800-336-0102 or go to https://www.usmarshals.gov/what-we-do/fugitive-investigations/submitting-a-tip.

ABC News contributed to this report.