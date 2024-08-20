Law enforcement searching for possibly armed, dangerous man in Barrington

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous on Tuesday.

The man is wanted in connection to a Chicago homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

Osceola Little, 38 is described to be 5'10," and weigh about 165 pounds.

Lake County IL Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Little ran away from police near Route 14 and Pepper Road in Barrington.

Anyone who might have information is urged to call 911.

Law enforcement urge the public to not approach the man since he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Barrington 220 School District said Countryside Elementary, Roslyn Road Elementary, Barrington High School, and the District Administrative Center have been placed in Secure the Building & Teach mode.

The schools are essentially under a lockdown, the ongoing police activity is happened outside the buildings.

"Access to these buildings is also prohibited at this time. All students and staff are safe and class is continuing as normal," the district said.

This is a developing story.