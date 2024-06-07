ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: June 7, 2024

Dionne talked with Jennifer King about her path to becoming the first female assistant coach with the Bears.

Dionne talked with Jennifer King about her path to becoming the first female assistant coach with the Bears.

Dionne talked with Jennifer King about her path to becoming the first female assistant coach with the Bears.

Dionne talked with Jennifer King about her path to becoming the first female assistant coach with the Bears.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch Overtime with Dionne Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m.

You can stream it on abc7chicago.com, on Roku and FireTV, or wherever you stream ABC7.

Bears Mini Camp is in the books, and Dionne looked back at the Bears' week and the improvement they think they've made, especially at quarterback with Caleb Williams.

Dionne also sat down and talked with Bears Offensive Assistant Jennifer King about her path to becoming the first female assistant coach with the Bears.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky have had a busy week. They talked about all the controversy that has followed the team since the game last week with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The Chicago Sky talked about controversy surrounding their game last week with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The Crosstown Classic series is over. We heard from the White Sox, the Cubs and a UIC Baseball player who set records this season and is looking to make the next jump to the majors.

Dionne had some final thoughts and a look ahead to next week.

Dionne had some final thoughts and a look ahead to next week.