Disney celebrates Earth Month with ourHOME campaign, led by National Geographic

Throughout April, Disney will protect, restore and celebrate the natural world through the ourHOME campaign.

LOS ANGELES -- In celebration of Earth Month, The Walt Disney Company is hosting an enterprise-wide campaign, ourHOME, led by National Geographic, to inspire audiences to appreciate the wonderful world around them.

Throughout April, the ourHOME campaign "will showcase global efforts to protect, restore and celebrate the natural world" through transformative storytelling.

With this idea in mind, Disney has committed to awarding "more than $500,000 in philanthropic grants this April to nonprofit organizations working to provide inspirational experiences for youth to connect with nature and support wildlife and wild places in their communities" through the Disney Conservation Fund (DCF), a fund devoted to creating meaningful change in the fight to support a healthier planet.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the return of the ourHOME campaign, which unites the power of Nat Geo storytelling and Disney's commitment to supporting a healthier planet through best-in-class content and experiential offerings," said Courteney Monroe, President, National Geographic. "Together, we hope to inspire explorers of all ages to discover and preserve our beautiful planet."

During Earth Week, National Geographic will premiere three new titles.

"Secrets of the Penguins" premieres April 20 at 8/7c on National Geographic, with all episodes streaming April 21 on Disney+ and Hulu. Featuring Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Nat Geo Explorer Bertie Gregory and narrated by Blake Lively, this latest installment in Nat Geo's Emmy-winning "Secrets of" franchise takes viewers of all ages to the farthest corners of the world to witness penguin behaviors captured on film for the first time - showcasing the cute and fluffy flightless birds as they brave some of the most extreme environments on Earth.

"Sea Lions of the Galapagos" premieres on Earth Day, April 22, on Disney+. This all-new feature film, narrated by Brendan Fraser, dives underwater with Leo, a handsome sea lion pup who's learning how to navigate life alongside his mother, Luna. Leo must leave his mother's colony to find his own home - a monumental quest fraught with challenges and new encounters with an array of creatures, from marine iguanas and racer snakes to yellowfin tuna and giant Galapagos sharks.

"Guardians of the Galapagos" also debuts April 22 on Disney+. Blair Underwood narrates this behind-the-scenes look at "Sea Lions of the Galapagos" as the Disneynature crew captures intimate sea lion behaviors while showcasing the challenges that threaten the archipelago and the community of champions-the Guardians of the Galapagos-who work to protect the magical place.

In addition to celebrating the Galápagos through film, the DCF "is supporting Conservation International, working alongside local organizations to connect more than 1,500 youth with the beauty of the Galápagos and inspire action to reduce ocean plastics for the benefit of marine life like sea lions."

On Disney+, the entire ourHOME collection is available at any time, with titles like "Secrets of the Octopus," "Queens" and "A Real Bug's Life." The entire slate of Disneynature films is also streaming.

The ourHOME campaign is committed to inspiring viewers to discover the natural beauty of this planet we call home.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic, Disney+ and this ABC station.