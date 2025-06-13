Disney, Pixar previews 'Zootopia 2,' 'Toy Story 5,' announce new movie

Pixar's Pete Docter was also inducted into Annecy's Walk of Fame

Animated characters are seen in a scene from "Zootopia 2."

ANNECY, FRANCE -- Walt Disney Studios and Pixar Animation Studios gave folks at the Annecy Animation Festival plenty to talk about.

First, festival goers got a sneak peek at "Zootopia 2," which is coming to theaters in November. The film features returning characters Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin), Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman), and Mr. Big (voice of Maurice LaMarche), and new characters Gary De'Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (Fortune Feimster) and Dr. Fuzzby (voice of Quinta Brunson). It was also announced that French actor Jean Reno has a cameo role as an officer of the Zootopia Police Department.

Pixar's Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter offered up a look at several movies on the calendar, including "Toy Story 5," which is coming to theaters next summer. He confirmed that Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie and teased some exciting new characters.

Animated characters from "Toy Story 5" are shown in a scene from the upcoming movie. Disney/Pixar

Docter also gave audiences a look at "Hoppers," which will be in theaters in March, 2026. That film features the voices of Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan.

Animated characters from the upcoming film "Hoppers" are shown. Disney/Pixar

And he announced a new Pixar film called "Gatto," which is about a black cat named Nero who lives in Venice, Italy. "Indebted to a localfelinemob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced toforge a truly unexpectedfriendship that mayfinally lead him to his purpose-unless Venice gets the better of him first," states the film's synopsis. "Gatto" is slated to be released in summer, 2027.

Animated character Nero is shown in a scene from the upcoming movie, "Gatto." Disney/Pixar

