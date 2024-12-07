Disney Ultimate Toy Drive: ABC7 Chicago holding annual 'Stuff the Big Bus Toy Express' campaign

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 'Tis the season to bring joy to children around Chicagoland and that's the goal of the The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive! ABC 7 is holding its annual 'Stuff the Big Bus Toy Express' campaign on Friday, Dec. 13 to make holiday wishes come true for children in need by supporting the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots 2024 Coordinator, Sergeant Carmen Turrubiartes-Reyes of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, will be joining ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler, live at the Orland Park Steinhafels, during ABC 7 Eyewitness News from 4:30 a.m.- 8:00 a.m on Friday, Dec. 13. Viewers are encouraged to stop by Steinhafels at 203 Orland Park Place and 'Stuff the Big Bus Toy Express' with a new, unwrapped toy.

Next stop on the "Stuff the Big Bus Toy Express" will be Steinhafels in Schaumburg! ABC 7 anchor Mark Rivera will join Tracy, live, at the Steinhafels at 915 E. Golf Road during ABC 7's Eyewitness News and Windy City Weekend which air from 11 a.m. to Noon.

After Schaumburg, Mark Rivera and the 'Big Bus Toy Express' crew will head out to the Marine Corps' distribution warehouse at 239 Golf Mill Center in Niles - the old Sears store at the Golf Mill Shopping Center. This is a donated temporary space where the Marines will load up toy donations with a little help from Santa's helpers.

This year, Disney has provided grants to Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots around the country through its Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. These grants will deliver an additional 75,000 toys to kids in need, and a local Disney grant will be supporting 5,000 new toys right here in Chicago! Every toy donation helps Toys for Tots' goal of collecting 125,000 toys this year. The 2023 campaign collected nearly 115,000 toys which were delivered to more than 87,000 children across the Chicagoland area.

Those who can't come out to 'Stuff the Big Bus Toy Express' with toys can also help by donating online at chicago-il.toysfortots.org or at one of the many Toys for Tots drop-off sites across the Chicagoland area by Dec. 15th. People can also donate through the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive at www.shopdisney.com until Dec. 24.

