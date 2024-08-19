How to avoid falling victim to taxi scams during DNC

The I-Team looks into avoiding taxi scams during the DNC in Chicago at the United Center and McCormick Place.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The demand for rides, wait times and the higher costs to get around town during the Democratic National Convention. The I-Team looking into rideshare surge pricing and finding out how you can avoid taxi scams.

Especially near the United Center or near McCormick place where other DNC events will be held.

"Just plan accordingly if you are going to take an uber look at that price before you say yes and if you don't need to leave or you can share a ride or whatever do that instead," rider Laura Rodriguez said.

The City of Chicago's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection's acting Commissioner Ivan Capifali says riders should prepare,

"So we encourage the consumer to shop around - if you are looking to go to a certain location and there is a surge or dynamic pricing maybe you can wait a bit, go back to the app," Capifali said.

You also may save if you schedule a rideshare in advance. Uber says while riders "may see longer than normal wait times and increased fares on event days..." That it's in communication with drivers to help them plan and make the most of their time. We haven't yet heard back from Lyft.

"If I see a surge I will wait it out or walk somewhere or go somewhere else if you have to," Alicia Harvey said.

A Taxi app can be an option for a lower price because most of the fare is based of a city regulated meter. The taxi app Curb tells the I-Team there should be more taxis on the road during the DNC.

You can also hail a cab and avoid taxi app fees -but beware. The city says taxis you flag down, at large events may try to scam you by charging you a higher, flat rate, with the meter off.

"If they get into the taxicab and the driver says I am not turning on the meter and gives a price what do you say? That's a flag do not get into that car flat fees are illegal in city of Chicago," Capifali said.

Also make sure you avoid fake taxis. Real have license plates with orange background and blue lettering and plates ending in "TX"

Also look for these new red stickers or older medallions on the hood of cabs. And don't make a hasty decision.

Also make sure there is a taxi number and ID information in the back of your taxi and when you are paying, use the payment system positioned in the back seat of the cab. Taxi drivers are not allowed to swipe cards on their phones.

Riders should also know that ride shares, and taxis will have designated areas for drop off and pick up at both DNC locations

