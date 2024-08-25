Man mauled to death by dogs inside South Austin apartment building, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was mauled to death by dogs inside a West Side apartment building on Saturday night, officials said.

Chicago police said the 33-year-old man was found unresponsive in the vestibule of a two-flat apartment building in the South Austin neighborhood's 5500-block of West Quincy Street at about 8:30 p.m.

The victim had several dog bites on his body, and several dogs were found inside the apartment, police said.

The victim was pronounced on scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the man's death accidental and said he died from his injuries during a dog mauling.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.

