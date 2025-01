2 dogs rescued from ice shelf in Evanston, photos show

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A pair of north suburban pets had to be rescued from an ice shelf over the weekend.

The Evanston Fire Department shared photos of the rescue at the dog beach.

The exact time of the rescue was not immediately known.

Images show as first responders used a ladder to lower down and rescue a black pooch.

"Residents please do not go after your dogs if they venture out on the shelves, this could lead to a very dangerous situation," the department said on a social media post.