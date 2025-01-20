Dog found frozen to snow in parking lot after Louisville's big winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville's big snowstorm earlier this month made for treacherous conditions outside.

It was no place for a dog (or anyone) to be left to fend for themselves, but nonetheless, a golden retriever was found alone in a Louisville parking lot the day after about 10 inches of snow fell.

The storm wrapped up on Jan. 6, and the next day, a dog was spotted outside the Lowe's in Bashford Manor.

According to the Golden Retriever Rescue & Adoption of Needy Dogs, a good Samaritan visiting from Houston took the dog in and brought him to Louisville Metro Animal Services in hopes his family would pick him up.

Unfortunately, they never did.

Now, he's in the care of GRRAND and will soon be up for adoption.

Because he was found in the snow with frozen fur, they are calling him Jack Frost.

His foster family says Jack Frost is sweet, sits and lies on command and is house trained.

Golden Retriever Rescue & Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) via Facebook. Golden Retriever Rescue & Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) via Facebook.

The-CNN-Wire & 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.