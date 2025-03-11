Northwestern University, Illinois Wesleyan among 60 schools under investigation for antisemitism

NU will also get visit from DOJ task force

After the DOJ announced an antisemitism task force, the Department of Education says 60 schools are under investigation, including Northwestern.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Just over a week after the U.S. Department of Justice announced it would visit 10 schools in an effort to fight antisemitism, the U.S. Department of Education has released a list of 60 schools under investigation.

Northwestern University will get a visit from a federal task force that was formed to fight antisemitism, the DOJ said Feb. 28.

On Monday, the Department of Education released a list of 60 schools under investigation for alleged antisemitic discrimination and harassment, including Northwestern and Illinois Wesleyan.

The department warned of possible consequences for schools that fail to comply with policies to protect Jewish students.

Other schools on the list include Indiana University, the University of Michiganand the University of Wisconsin.

Northwestern faced criticism, after pro-Palestinian protesters created an encampment on its Evanston campus last spring.

There were similar protests at other schools across the country over the Israel-Hamas war.

Northwestern has said it is committed to fighting antisemitism.

Last year, Northwestern's president testified before Congress about antisemitism allegations.