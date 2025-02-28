Northwestern among 10 schools to be visited by federal antisemitism task force: DOJ

Northwestern University is among 10 schools to be visited by a federal antisemitism task force after Israel-Hamas war protests, the DOJ said.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern University will get a visit from a federal task force that was formed to fight antisemitism.

Northwestern faced criticism, after pro-Palestinian protesters created an encampment on its Evanston campus last spring.

There were similar protests at other schools across the country over the Israel-Hamas war.

Northwestern is one of 10 universities the task force plans to visit.

The school has said it is committed to fighting antisemitism.

The U.S. Department of justice announced the visit in a news release Friday.

"The President, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, and the entire Administration are committed to ensuring that no one should feel unsafe or unwelcome on campus because of their religion," Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Leo Terrell said in a statement. "The Task Force's mandate is to bring the full force of the federal government to bear in our effort to eradicate Anti-Semitism, particularly in schools. These visits are just one of many steps this Administration is taking to deliver on that commitment."

Other schools being visited include Columbia, Harvard and the University of Minnesota.