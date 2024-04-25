Northwestern University students build encampment on Deering Meadow in pro-Palestinian protest

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern University pro-Palestinian students began setting up an encampment on campus grounds on Thursday.

Chopper 7 captured students setting up tents and creating signs on Deering Meadow around 7:30 a.m.

This comes as dozens of students were arrested across the country in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Police arrested 93 people on and around the University of Southern California campus, mostly on misdemeanor trespass Wednesday night.

A rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators turned chaotic at USC's Alumni Park, as police confronted protesters who attempted to set up an encampment on campus.

Last week, USC canceled the valedictorian's speech out of safety concerns considering her pro-Palestinian views, sparking backlash. The student, Asna Tabassum, is a first-generation South Asian-American Muslim who majored in biomedical engineering and minored in resistance to genocide, according to a statement published through the Greater Los

Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

At the University of Texas in Austin, police aggressively detained dozens protesting the Israel-Hamas.

The actions across the U.S. came after Columbia University averted another confrontation between students and police earlier in the day.