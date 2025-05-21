Dolton plans to take ownership of Pope Leo XIV's childhood home through eminent domain

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The village of Dolton is considering the use of eminent domain to take ownership of Pope Leo XIV's childhood home.

The owner of the home put it up for auction to the highest bidder.

But an attorney for the village said on Tuesday that Dolton will be the ultimate buyer.

And the village plans to work with the Chicago Archdiocese to allow the home, located at 212 East 141st Place in Dolton, to be visited as a historic site.

