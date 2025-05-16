Pope Leo's childhood home in Dolton now up for auction

Where is the new pope from? Pope Leo XIV lived in the 200-block of East 141st Place in Dolton, Illinois, recently plagued by political turmoil.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Pope Leo XIV's childhood home is now up for auction.

The bidding is live now and starts at $250,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 212 East 141st Place in Dolton is reportedly where the pope grew up.

The home was previously for sale for around $200,000, but the seller removed the listing, according to real estate records.

People must register to get access to the bidding, the realtor told ABC7.

The bidding should end on June 18. But the owner of the home has the option of ending before that date.

