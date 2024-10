Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard announces reelection bid amid federal investigation, lawsuits

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard will run for reelection.

Henyard made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

Village trustees have accused her of financial mismanagement. She's also under federal investigation.

READ ALSO | Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard sues village trustees, park district over board meeting

Henyard has denied all allegations. She was elected mayor in February 2021.

Most recently, Henyard sued village trustees over a meeting.

Henyard is asking a judge to declare Village Hall as the primary site or business and to invalidate any business conducted at Monday's meeting as well as last month's meeting.